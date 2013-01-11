CORRECTED-Clearwire investor loses bid for fast-track trial vs Sprint deal

(Corrects last sentence to show Crest, not Clearwire, is
looking forward to details of Dish's offer)
NEW YORK Jan 10 A Delaware judge refused on
Thursday to fast-track a shareholder class action lawsuit
seeking to block Sprint Nextel Corp's deal to buy wireless
service company Clearwire Corp, people familiar with
the situation said.
The lawsuit by Crest Financial Ltd, Clearwire's largest
shareholder after Sprint, accuses Clearwire's board of accepting
a low-ball offer of $2.97 a share. Crest's general counsel said
last week he hoped for a full trial in April to try to stop the
deal.
At a hearing on Thursday, which was closed to the public,
Crest asked Delaware Court of Chancery judge Leo Strine to
approve a motion to expedite and to put the case on a schedule
for a full trial in the coming months.
Strine denied that motion, but left open the possibility
that Crest could refile it with a different focus, according to
people person familiar with the hearing.
Crest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sprint spokesman Scott Sloat said his company was pleased
with the decision.
Shareholder lawsuits such as Crest's generally do not get to
a trial sooner than eight months or a year. If the deal closes
before then, Crest would likely be able to press for damages
against Clearwire's board of directors.
On Tuesday, pay TV company Dish Network Corp topped
Sprint's offer with its own, at $3.30 per share. Crest said it
was looking forward to getting details about Dish's offer.
(Reporting by Tom Hals. Editing by Andre Grenon)