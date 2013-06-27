FCC not seeking divestitures in Sprint/Clearwire/SoftBank deal

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 27 The U.S.
telecommunications regulator is not planning to ask Sprint
Nextel Corp or Clearwire Corp to divest any
spectrum in order to gain approval for Sprint's proposed buyout
of Clearwire, two sources familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
The Federal Communications Commission is reviewing SoftBank
Corp's proposed purchase of Sprint and Sprint's
proposed buyout of Clearwire in the same review and could vote
on the deals as soon as Friday.
The FCC's Acting Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn said on Thursday
that she has circulated a draft order to the FCC's other two
commissioners recommending approval of the deals.
The sources did not want to be named because the details of
the order are not yet public.