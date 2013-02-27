版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三

Clearwire to take $80 mln financing from Sprint

Feb 27 Clearwire Corp said it will take $80 million in financing from Sprint Nextel Corp in the form of exchangeable notes.

Wall Street Journal had reported that Clearwire plans to tap financing from Sprint, in a move that further complicates Dish Network's effort to buy Clearwire, citing people familiar with the situation.
