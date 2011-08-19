Sprint said in talks about Clearwire buyout-report

Aug 19 Sprint Nextel Corp is in talks with
cable companies about a possible investment that may lead to an
acquisition of partner Clearwire Corp , Bloomberg
reported citing people familiar with the talks.
Sprint, Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc
, which are already investors in Clearwire along with
Bright House Networks LLC, are discussing ways to provide
funding to the loss-making company so it can build out its
high-speed wireless network, the report said.
Bill White, a spokesman for Sprint, told Bloomberg that the
company does not comment on rumors or speculation. Sprint could
not be reached for comment by Reuters.
Earlier in August, Kirkland, Washington-based Clearwire
unveiled a plan to upgrade its network with Long Term Evolution
(LTE) -- an emerging high-speed technology. Its hope is that
Sprint and other companies would rent space on its LTE network
to bolster their services.
The discussions involve various scenarios, including a
Clearwire buyout or an investment in the company through Sprint,
the report said.
The size and timing of the investment in Sprint have not yet
been determined, the people told Bloomberg.
Cox Communications Inc and Cablevision Systems
Corp have also been in discussions with Sprint, two of
the people told Bloomberg.
Spokespersons for Clearwire, Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox
and Cablevision also declined to comment in the report.
Overland Park, Kansas-based Sprint closed down 6.2 percent
at $3.49 on Thuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Clearwire's
shares closed at $2.31 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by David
Cowell)