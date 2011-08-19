UPDATE 1-Sprint, cable operators in Clearwire talks-sources

* Cable partners held talks with Sprint -- sources
* Any move may depend on AT&T/T-Mobile USA deal
* Clearwire shares rise 30 pct
NEW YORK, Aug 19 Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) has
held talks with cable partners about supporting their
loss-making Clearwire Corp CLWR.O wireless venture in the
face of increasing competition from bigger rivals, according to
two people familiar with the matter.
The shares of Clearwire, which is currently looking for
about $900 million in funding, rose 30 percent after Bloomberg
reported cable operators with a minority stake in Clearwire
were in talks with Sprint -- Clearwire's majority owner and its
biggest customer.
But sources told Reuters any decisions about measures such
as new funding would depend on the outcome of AT&T Inc's (T.N)
efforts to create a much bigger rival by buying T-Mobile USA,
according two people who spoke to Reuters on condition they
would not be named because the talks were private.
"It's clear that something will have to be done eventually,
but nothing is imminent," said one of the people, who stressed
the AT&T deal would be the catalyst rather than Clearwire's
financial or operating struggles.
The other person described the chances of a Clearwire
investment deal anytime soon as a "low probability."
While the AT&T/T-Mobile USA deal could be approved by the
end of the first quarter of next year, it is likely Sprint will
want to get the Clearwire situation resolved before Oct. 7,
when it is due to announce a major network upgrade.
All the cable partners in the Clearwire venture -- Comcast
Corp (CMCSA.O), Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N and Bright House
Networks LLC -- were involved in the talks, according to the
people. Clearwire, Sprint and the cable companies declined
comment for the story.
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile service has been speaking out
against AT&T's $39 billion plan to buy T-Mobile USA, a Deutsche
Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) unit, and has urged regulators to stop
the deal because it would hurt competition.
Bloomberg, also citing unnamed sources, reported Cox
Communications Inc [COXC.UL] and Cablevision Systems Corp
CVC.N also participated in the talks, which it said involve
various scenarios, including a Clearwire buyout or an
investment in the company through Sprint.
Clearwire announced earlier this month it was looking for
funding to help upgrade its network with Long Term Evolution
(LTE) -- an emerging high-speed technology. [ID:N1E7721OG]
Clearwire shares rose 70 cents, or 30 percent, to about $3
on Nasdaq in afternoon trading, while the shares of Overland
Park, Kansas-based Sprint were up 3 cents, or almost 1 percent,
to $3.52 on New York Stock Exchange.
