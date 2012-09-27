Time Warner starts Clearwire share sale

BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Time Warner Cable Inc has begun a sale of its stake in Clearwire Corp, the wireless service provider said on Thursday.
Clearwire, which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel Corp , said that Time Warner is selling 46.4 million shares or 7.8 million of the company's total outstanding Class A common stock.
Time Warner said earlier this month that it would sell its stake in Clearwire.
Clearwire shares fell to $1.44 in late trading after closing at $1.48 on Nasdaq.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors