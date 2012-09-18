Time Warner to sell stake in Clearwire -filing

Sept 17 Time Warner Cable Inc has put a
process in motion to sell its stake in wireless service provider
Clearwire Corp, according to a regulatory filing.
The move, announced in a document filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, follows the cable
company's agreement to sell spectrum to Clearwater's biggest
rival, Verizon Wireless. That deal was recently approved by U.S.
regulators.
Time Warner, which previously depended on Clearwire as its
wireless wholesale partner, has also forged a wireless service
agreement with Verizon Wireless under which it will sell
wireless services using the Verizon Wireless network.
Time Warner was not immediately available for comment on
Monday. A Clearwire spokesman said that Time Warner's roughly 46
million shares represent a 7.8 percent economic interest and
just over 3 percent of the voting shares in Clearwire.
Clearwire, whose biggest shareholder is Sprint Nextel Corp
, said recently that it has enough funding to last it
another year.
Clearwire shares fell 5 percent on Monday on the Nasdaq to
close at $1.54, their lowest in nearly two weeks.