Verizon confirms Clearwire spectrum bid, no interest in lease

NEW YORK, April 18 Verizon Communications Inc
Chief Financial Officer said on Thursday that the
telephone company put in a bid to Clearwire Corp for
some of its wireless airwaves.
Clearwire had previously reported a bid of $1 billion to
$1.5 billion for spectrum.
Verizon's Fran Shammo did not confirm the size of his
company's bid. Shammo told Reuters that if Verizon did not
succeed in buying the spectrum, he would not be in the market
for leasing airwaves from Clearwire, which is majority owned by
No. 3 U.S. mobile provider Sprint Nextel Corp.
Sprint and satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp
have been seeking to buy Clearwire, which depends on leasing
wireless airwaves to other operators. Its biggest customer is
Sprint.