Macquarie-led group to buy Louisiana utility Cleco Corp

BRIEF-CubeSmart Cubesmart reports 5.4 pct rise in Q1 same store sales
* CubeSmart reports first quarter 2017 results: ffo per share grows 12.5%; same-store noi increases 6.0%
Oct 20 An investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets has agreed to buy Louisiana electricity supplier Cleco Corp in a deal valued at about $4.7 billion, including about $1.3 billion of assumed debt.
The offer price of $55.37 per share represents a premium of about 15 percent to Cleco's close on Friday.
Cleco will continue to operate as an independent company led by local management following the close of the deal and will maintain its headquarters in Pineville, Louisiana. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* CubeSmart reports first quarter 2017 results: ffo per share grows 12.5%; same-store noi increases 6.0%
* Mercer International reports strong 2017 first quarter results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.115
WASHINGTON, April 27 The Federal Trade Commission gave Sycamore Partners II, LP approval on Thursday to sell Dollar General Corp 323 stores that Sycamore purchased as part of divestiture package two years ago, the agency said on Thursday.