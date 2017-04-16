版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 17日 星期一 05:43 BJT

Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook

April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.

The Cleveland Division of Police said it was looking for Steve Stephens in connection with the killing of an individual in the city, whom police did not identify. It said he was armed and dangerous.

"Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified," the police said in a statement, referring to social-media network Facebook Inc's live-streaming video service.

It said Stephens may be driving a white or cream-colored sports utility vehicle.

In January, four black people in Chicago were accused of attacking an 18-year-old disabled white man and broadcasting the attack on Facebook Live while making anti-white racial taunts. The incident prompted international outrage.

A month later, the accused pleaded not guilty to assaulting the man, whom prosecutors described as schizophrenic. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Bill Rigby)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐