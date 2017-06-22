Daimler’s Uber rival mytaxi expands into Romania

| LONDON, June 22
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app
owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a
Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European
service to take on Uber.
Mytaxi Chief Executive Andrew Pinnington said the company
was paying an “eight figure” sum to buy Romanian market leader
Clever Taxi, which operates in 20 cities across the country.
Earlier this year, Hamburg-based mytaxi bought Greece’s
Taxibeat, and Pinnington said he expected more acquisitions to
help to expand the service in Eastern Europe.
“The major driving factor is strategic, to grab market share
and extend into more geographic territories,” he said in a
telephone interview.
The growth of ride-hailing services and the prospect of
driverless vehicles has led to predictions that people will
switch to paying for individual journeys rather than buying
their own cars.
To ensure they do not become providers of low-margin
commoditised hardware to companies like Uber in the future,
Stuttgart-based Daimler and rivals are investing in ride-hailing
app companies like mytaxi, Lyft, Grab, Gett and others which
connect drivers and passengers.
Volkswagen has taken a $300 million stake in
Gett and General Motors invested $500 million in Lyft.
Like Uber, mytaxi links drivers with passengers in return for
a share of the fare paid. But mytaxi focuses on metered taxis,
while Uber relies on unmetered cars and drivers who are not
formally registered as taxi drivers.
Uber’s approach allows it to charge lower fares but has led
to frequent battles with local and national authorities,
especially in Europe where the taxi market is heavily regulated.
Restrictions on its service have prompted it to pull back from
some markets and led some analysts to question the
sustainability of its model in continental Europe.
Pinnington said mytaxi’s model was to offer its service
within the existing regulatory framework, and to charge a lower
commission to drivers – around half the 20-25 percent Uber
takes.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin. Editing by Jane Merriman)