Francisco Partners to buy ClickSoftware for $438 mln in cash

JERUSALEM, April 30 ClickSoftware Technologies
said on Thursday it signed a deal to be bought by
private funds managed by Francisco Partners Management for $438
million in cash.
Francisco will buy all of ClickSoftware's outstanding shares
for $12.65 each, a premium of 45 percent over the average
closing price of the company's Nasdaq shares the past 90 days,
it said.
The board of U.S.-Israeli ClickSoftware, a provider of
automated mobile workforce management products for the service
industry, has already approved the transaction and recommends
that its shareholders do so as well, the company said.
ClickSoftware expects the deal to be completed in July. Upon
completion, it will become a private company.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)