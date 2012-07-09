UPDATE 1-ClickSoftware sees 2nd-qtr results below estimates

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors take profits after record day
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to open)
* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.03 vs est $0.09
* Sees Q2 rev $22.5 mln vs est $24.85 mln
July 9 Israel's ClickSoftware Technologies , which makes workforce management software, forecast quarterly results that fell well below market expectations.
The company forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $22.5 million.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 9 cents per share on revenue of $24.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The forecast revenue is up 9 percent from a year earlier. ClickSoftware shares closed at $8.35 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to open)
MUNICH, Germany, March 2 German worker opposition to Linde's planned merger with Praxair has resurfaced after trade union IG Metall learned of a message from Praxair's chief executive promising to run the company in the style of more profitable Praxair.
* Q4 same-store sales, excl. fuel, fall 0.7 pct vs. est. +0.1 pct