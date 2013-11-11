Website analytics firm ClickTale sees 50 pct annual sales growth

* Sales total tens of millions of dollars a year
* Customers include CBS, Domino's Pizza, Deutsche Bank
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Nov 11 ClickTale, whose software
enables website owners to see how people behave on their sites,
expects to maintain an annual sales growth rate of over 50
percent in the next few years as companies seek to improve their
customers' experience.
"Sales have grown by thousands of percent over the last six
years to tens of millions of dollars a year," co-founder and
Chief Executive Tal Schwartz told Reuters. "The growth rate is
over 50 percent year over year."
The company raised $17 million in April from London-based
Amadeus Capital Partners and Goldrock Capital in Israel, marking
its first cash injection since attracting an initial $800,000 in
seed money in 2007 and becoming profitable quickly.
ClickTale is a complementary solution to Google's
Analytics or Adobe, said Schwartz.
"If Google Analytics gives a map of who visited where,
ClickTale tells you what they did," he said. "If you see people
start a purchase process and then leave, you can understand why
they leave and make changes to increase the conversion rate."
It has more than 80,000 customers, including CBS,
Abercombie & Fitch, Domino's Pizza and Deutsche
Bank.
Competitors include giants such as IBM, which bought
customer experience management firm Tealeaf. Tealeaf's software
must be installed on a server while ClickTale provides
cloud-based software as a service.
"Our customers have been able to get hundreds of percent
improvement in their conversion rate," said Schwartz, noting the
company also has products for mobile interaction that track
gestures on any touch interface.
While many customers are consumer sites, some are news sites
whose goal is to get people to read more articles.
ClickTale, which has 150 employees, will use the funds
raised to hire 30-40 engineers and open an office in New York in
the first quarter of 2014.
Schwartz, who sold his previous company Expand Beyond Corp
to Semotus Corp, is not seeking to sell ClickTale.
"We think we can be a big business; that's the goal," he
said. "Based on demand in the market place I know this is going
to be a big category. There is an awareness of how important the
customer experience is."