UPDATE 1-Activist target Cliffs appoints Halverson CEO

Feb 13 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc's
board of directors appointed Gary Halverson, until now its
president and chief operating officer, as chief executive with
immediate effect, the company said on Thursday.
Cliffs, a Cleveland-based iron ore and coal producer, has
been without a CEO since Joseph Carrabba's retirement in
November.
Halverson, 55, a former executive with Barrick Gold Corp
, was appointed to replace Carrabba but was given the
title of president and chief operating officer while he became
more familiar with the business.
Cliffs was recently targeted by an activist investor, hedge
fund Casablanca Capital after the mining company was the
second-worst performing stock on the S&P500 Index last
year. Casablanca wants to install its own CEO as well as a
majority of directors on the board. ID:nL2N0LH0OX]
On Wednesday, Casablanca named another mining executive as
its preferred candidate for CEO and said it planned to nominate
new board directors.
In a statement on Wednesday, Cliffs Chairman James Kirsch
said, "We are confident that Gary is the right candidate to lead
Cliffs given his proven experience with international and
long-term mining operations and understanding of the global
commodities industry."