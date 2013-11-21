Cliffs calls time on Canada chromite project

Nov 20 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said
it would indefinitely suspend a $3.3 billion chromite-mining
project in Canada by year-end, snubbing out faint hopes that the
struggling development might be able to get back on track.
The U.S. mining company had said in June that it was putting
the project on ice due to stalled talks with the Ontario
provincial government and on other political and regulatory
problems. At that stage, there were still hopes the Black Thor
project could be revived.
The cancellation of the development comes as Cliffs and
other miners look to cut costs in the face of low iron ore
prices, and deals a severe blow to plans to develop northwestern
Ontario's mineral-rich Ring of Fire region.
The company said it would reduce staff related to the
project, closing the exploration camp site, along with its
Thunder Bay and Toronto offices. It did not disclose the number
of people affected.
Citing an unsure timeline and risks associated with
developing infrastructure, Cleveland-based Cliffs said it would
not be allocating additional capital to the development.
Chromite is refined into ferrochrome, used to make stainless
steel. Cliffs has touted the mineral as a natural next step for
a company with long experience supplying the steel industry.
The Ring of Fire, about 1,500 km (1,000 miles) northwest of
Toronto, is a large cluster of mineral deposits that Canadian
political leaders have said could bring economic development to
northern Ontario much as oil sands have to northern Alberta.
There are no rail lines, highways or reliable power sources
in the region, and Cliffs' plan for Black Thor included a $600
million highway that could open the zone to smaller mining
companies.
The company's shares closed at $27.23 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange. They have risen 54 percent since it
first said it was suspending work on the project in June.