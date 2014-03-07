CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Cliffs Natural says activist investor rejected offer to end proxy fight

(Corrects paragraph 7 to say the company appointed Gary
Halverson to the top job last month, not earlier this month)
* Says offered to let Casablanca appoint two independent
directors to the board
* Says a third director was to be appointed on mutual
agreement
March 7 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural
Resources Inc said Casablanca Capital LP rejected an
offer to settle a proxy fight, and the activist investor was
seeking full control of the company's board.
Cliffs said it offered to allow Casablanca appoint two
independent directors to the board. A third director was to be
appointed on mutual agreement.
"We are disappointed that Casablanca seems intent on waging
a public campaign rather than continuing its private engagement
with Cliffs' board and management team," Cliffs said on Friday,
adding that it was ready to engage with Casablanca.
Casablanca, Cliffs' fifth-largest shareholder, nominated six
directors for election on Thursday.
The investor, which owns about 5.2 percent of Cliffs
Natural, started its activist campaign in January and wants the
company to spin off its "riskier" international operations from
its cash-generating U.S. assets.
Casablanca, whose slate of directors includes Chief
Executive Douglas Taylor and former Metals USA CEO Lourenco
Goncalves, has named Goncalves as its preferred candidate for
leading Cliffs.
The company appointed Gary Halverson to the top job last
month.
Cliffs' shares closed at $19.10 on Thursday. They have
slipped 27 percent since the beginning of the year.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)