HOUSTON Aug 15 Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF.N) on Monday said its board of directors approved the repurchase of up to 4 million of the iron ore producer's shares.

"Given the recent volatility in the global equity markets, today's adoption of a repurchase authorization will allow Cliffs to opportunistically acquire shares at attractive valuations," Cliffs' chief financial officer, Laurie Brlas, said in a statement.

The share repurchase program expires at the end of the year. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Carol Bishopric)