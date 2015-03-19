Cliffs Natural says Scotiabank suing for breach of debt terms

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 19 Iron ore miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it has been sued by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia for about $52.6 million for breaching some debt terms related to its Bloom Lake mine in Quebec.
The biggest U.S. iron ore miner said in January it was seeking creditor protection for its Canadian operations.
Cliffs Natural said in November it would cease production at Bloom Lake after failing to sell a 30 percent stake in the mine. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, Jan 23 Emerging stocks gained and Mexico's peso led a currencies rally on Monday as markets took a breather following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, but Turkey's lira remained under pressure ahead of a crucial central bank meeting.
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency