Cliffs to sell Ring of Fire assets to Noront

TORONTO, March 23 Canadian miner Noront
Resources Ltd said on Monday that it would buy Cliffs
Natural Resources Inc's chromite assets in the northern
Ontario Ring of Fire district for $20 million, financed by a
loan from Franco-Nevada Corp.
The deal is a boost for the district, which is has huge
deposits of chromite, which is used to make stainless steel, and
other metals, but little infrastructure. Mining companies have
touted its potential for years, but they have yet to take any
projects to construction.
Franco-Nevada has agreed to loan Noront $22.5 million for
seven years at an interest rate of 7 percent. The loan will
cover the cost of the Cliffs assets and $2.5 million for general
working capital.
The royalty and streaming company will also pay Noront $3.5
million in cash, receiving royalties of 3 percent on the Black
Thor project and 2 percent on all of Noront's property in the
region, excluding its Eagle's Nest project.
Cliffs was the biggest company invested in the Ring of Fire,
but in 2013 it suspended work in the region. Hit hard by a weak
steel market and problems at its Bloom Lake mine in Quebec,
Cliffs' Canadian subsidiary sought creditor protection in
January.
Cliffs paid C$118 million ($94 million) for its Ring of Fire
assets in 2009. The deal with Noront will need court approval as
part of Cliffs' restructuring process.
($1 = $1.26 Canadian)
