UPDATE 3-Cliffs may close Canada's Bloom Lake iron ore mine

By Shubhankar Chakravorty

Nov 19 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it may have to close its Bloom Lake iron ore mine in Quebec at a cost of $600 million to $700 million as it struggles to find investment to expand the project.

The company's shares fell as much as 17 percent in morning trade.

Cliffs said last month that it was in talks with three "big steelmakers" over funding the $1.2 billion expansion of the mine, which currently has more than 500 employees.

The expansion was expected to double Bloom Lake's capacity to 14 million tons per year.

However, "the potential investment is not achievable within a time frame acceptable to Cliffs," Chief Executive Lourenco Goncalves said on Wednesday.

Nucor Corp and two unidentified Japanese companies were in talks to invest in the mine, the Wall Street Journal reported last month, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1tJqkyh)

Analysts said the cost of shutting down Bloom Lake, which Cliffs expects to recognize over five years, was a major concern for shareholders.

"While we remained highly skeptical of the ... plan to include equity partners ... we did credit the company with $0 in closure costs," Brean Capital LLC analysts wrote in a note.

The majority of the costs are related to third-party rail contracts, Cowen and Co analysts said.

Falling iron ore prices, which slid to their lowest level in more than five years on Wednesday, coupled with higher-than-expected costs at Bloom Lake have left Cliffs in the red this year.

The company's shares have fallen more than 60 percent in 2014 and Standard & Poor's cut Cliffs' credit rating to junk status last month.

Goncalves, who took charge in August after Cliffs lost a proxy battle with hedge fund Casablanca Capital, wants the company to focus on five iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota.

Cliffs wrote down the value of its coal and iron ore assets by $6 billion last month, including a $4.5 billion charge related to Bloom Lake, which it took over when it bought Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines Ltd in 2010.

Cliffs' stock was down 13 percent at $8.86 on the New York Stock Exchange at 11.45 a.m. ET.` (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)