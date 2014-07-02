Miner Cliffs to elect new chair, offers dissident third board seat

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 2 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said on Wednesday it would replace its chairman after its annual meeting and also offered a dissident shareholder three seats on a reduced nine-person board.
Cliffs' stock was up 5.2 percent at $15.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The U.S.-based iron ore and metallurgical coal producer said it was making the offer to New York-based hedge fund Casablanca Capital in an attempt to settle a "costly and distracting" proxy contest.
Cliffs said it would elect a new chairman irrespective of whether Casablanca accepts the settlement offer. Cliffs' chair is James Kirsch and its annual meeting is set for July 29.
Casablanca, which owns 5.2 percent of Cliffs stock, accuses the company of destroying shareholder value.
Cliffs previously offered Casablanca two seats on its board, which it planned to reduce to nine seats from the current 11.
If, however, Casablanca did not accept the new settlement offer, Cliffs' board will remain at 11 members, the company said.
Casablanca was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2pDZ89n Further company coverage: