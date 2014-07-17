Casablanca says two proxy firms back its nominees for Cliffs board

BRIEF-Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
July 17 Casablanca Capital LP said two independent proxy firms have recommended that shareholders of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc vote in favor of the hedge fund's board nominees.
Cliffs is locked in a proxy battle with New York-based hedge fund Casablanca, which owns 5.2 percent of Cliffs stock and accuses the company of destroying shareholder value.
Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co have issued strong recommendations in support of its campaign for the board changes, Casablanca said in a statement.
Casablanca wants to replace Cliffs' CEO with its own nominee and a majority of board members with its candidates.
The iron ore and metallurgical coal producer offered Casablanca a third of the seats on its board in July in an attempt to settle a "costly and distracting" proxy contest.
The Cleveland-based company's annual meeting is set for July 29. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BEIJING, April 19 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.
SHANGHAI, April 19 It's not due to arrive in China until next year, but already Chinese-funded, smart, connected plug-in car start-ups are scrambling to launch cars to go head-to-head against Tesla Inc's "mass market" Model 3 sedan.