BRIEF-Cliffs looking at strategic options for Bloom Lake

BRIEF-United Security Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
Feb 14 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
* Could idle Bloom Lake Mine in Quebec if iron ore prices decline substantially for an extended period -CEO
* Cliffs CEO Gary Halverson says will not go ahead with second phase of Bloom Lake Mine alone, looking at strategic options for mine
* Cliffs CEO says options for Bloom Lake include strategic partnerships or a sale
* Cliffs CEO says has had "customer interest" in a partnership on Bloom Lake mine Further company coverage:
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Large U.S. companies and their executives helped President Donald Trump raise a record-setting $106.7 million for inauguration festivities in January, according to a U.S. government filing released on Wednesday.