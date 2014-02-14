BRIEF-Cliffs looking at strategic options for Bloom Lake

Feb 14 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc

* Could idle Bloom Lake Mine in Quebec if iron ore prices decline substantially for an extended period -CEO

* Cliffs CEO Gary Halverson says will not go ahead with second phase of Bloom Lake Mine alone, looking at strategic options for mine

* Cliffs CEO says options for Bloom Lake include strategic partnerships or a sale

* Cliffs CEO says has had "customer interest" in a partnership on Bloom Lake mine