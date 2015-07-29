UPDATE 1-Miner Cliffs Natural sees improved profitability in H2

(Adds share move, details about results and industry
background)
July 29 Iron ore and coal producer Cliffs
Natural Resources Inc reported a second-quarter profit,
compared with a year-ago loss, on lower costs and said it
expects "improved" profitability in the second half of the year.
The company's shares were up 5 percent at $3.18 before the
bell.
"As actions are taken to combat the influence of
unfairly-traded steel in the United States, we expect to see
improved industry operating conditions and profitability in the
second half of this year," Chief Executive Lourenco Goncalves
said in a statement.
U.S. steel companies in June had filed a complaint with the
U.S. government over cheaper imports of corrosion-resistant
steel from China, India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan, kicking
off a process that could end in import duties.
Cliffs has taken a hit from weak prices for iron ore, caused
by excess supply from major iron ore miners such as Vale SA
, Rio Tinto Plc and BHP Billiton Plc
and a drop in demand from steel mills.
Cliffs cut its 2015 sales volume forecast for its U.S. iron
ore operations by 1.5 million tons to 19 million tons of iron
ore pellets on Wednesday, blaming a supply glut created by heavy
steel imports.
The company its cost of goods sold fell nearly 22 percent to
$440.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30.
The company said net profit attributable to shareholders was
$60.2 million, or 39 cents per share, compared with a loss of
$1.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Cleveland, Ohio-based company's revenue fell 33.4
percent to $498.1 million.
Up to Tuesday's close of $2.97, Cliffs shares had more than
halved this year.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)