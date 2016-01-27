Iron ore miner Cliffs Natural posts smaller fourth-quarter loss

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
Jan 27 Iron ore miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss, compared with a year earlier, when it recorded $1.3 billion in asset impairment charges.
Net loss attributable to the company's shareholders narrowed to $60.3 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.3 billion, or $7.19 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 54 percent to $476 million. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: