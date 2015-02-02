版本:
Cliffs Natural Resources posts quarterly loss

Feb 2 U.S. miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss, hurt partly by asset impairment charges.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $1.26 billion, or $8.25 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $30.5 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 15 percent to $1.28 billion, but edged past average analyst estimate of $1.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
