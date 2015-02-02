Cliffs Natural Resources posts quarterly loss

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
Feb 2 U.S. miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss, hurt partly by asset impairment charges.
Net loss attributable to shareholders was $1.26 billion, or $8.25 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $30.5 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 15 percent to $1.28 billion, but edged past average analyst estimate of $1.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec