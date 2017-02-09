版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 22:00 BJT

CORRECTED-Cliffs Natural Resources' revenue jumps 58 pct

(Corrects latest quarter per share figure to 34 cents from 35 cents in second paragraph)

Feb 9 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources reported a 58.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue as the company sold more iron pellets.

The company said net income attributable to shareholders was $79.1 million, or 34 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $60.3 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $754 million from $476 million. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐