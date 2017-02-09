CORRECTED-Cliffs Natural Resources' revenue jumps 58 pct

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
(Corrects latest quarter per share figure to 34 cents from 35 cents in second paragraph)
Feb 9 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources reported a 58.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue as the company sold more iron pellets.
The company said net income attributable to shareholders was $79.1 million, or 34 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $60.3 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $754 million from $476 million. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)