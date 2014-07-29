版本:
Casablanca Capital says estimates show all six nominees voted onto Cliffs board

July 29 Shareholders of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc have voted onto the miner's board all six of the nominees put forward by dissident shareholder Casablanca Capital, Casablanca said on Tuesday, based on preliminary estimates.

Cliffs Chief Executive Gary Halverson said at the company's annual meeting that due to the contested nature of the elections the results would be announced in the next three business days. (Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, Editing by Franklin Paul)
