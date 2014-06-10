Cliffs expects two Casablanca nominees will join its board

June 10 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
said on Tuesday it expects that at least two nominees proposed
by activist investor Casablanca Capital will be appointed to the
mining company's board at its annual meeting in July.
Cliffs said that based on discussions with various
shareholders, its board believes it is in shareholdes' best
interests for a slate of nine directors to be nominated for its
eleven-person board.
"As a result ... we believe that at least two of
Casablanca's proposed nominees will be elected to the Cliffs
board, assuming that Casablanca continues its proxy contest,"
Cliffs said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David
Gregorio)