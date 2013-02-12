Cliffs Natural posts loss as revenue drops, cuts payout

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
Feb 12 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported lower revenue and a quarterly loss on Tuesday, and slashed its dividend by 76 percent.
The miner, which produces iron ore and metallurgical coal, said its earnings were hurt in part by a $1 billion writedown announced in January.
The company reported a loss of $1.62 billion, or $11.36 a share, compared with a profit of $185.4 million, or $1.30, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $1.42 billion from $1.53 billion.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.