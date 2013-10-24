版本:
Miner Cliffs Natural profit rises on cost cutting

Oct 24 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported an increase in third quarter profit on Thursday as the iron ore miner reduced costs.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $104.3 million, or 66 cents a share, from $85.1 million, or 59 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose slightly to $1.55 billion from $1.54 billion.

