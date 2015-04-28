Miner Cliffs says considering sale of North American coal business

April 28 Coal and iron-ore producer Cliffs
Natural Resources said on Tuesday that it was
considering a sale of its North American coal business.
The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened
to $772.6 million, or $4.26 per share, in the first quarter
ended March 31, from $83.1 million, or 54 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue fell 27.5 percent to $446 million.
The company said the results take into account the impact of
the North American Coal and the Canadian businesses being
treated as discontinued operations.
