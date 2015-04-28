UPDATE 1-Miner Cliffs quarterly revenue falls, cuts capex

(Adds details, background)
April 28 Coal and iron ore producer Cliffs
Natural Resources Inc reported a 28 percent fall in
quarterly revenue, and the company cut its capital budget as
prices tumble.
Iron ore prices have been weighed down by weak demand for
the steel-making ingredient in both domestic and international
markets such as China.
Revenue from the company's U.S. iron ore operations
decreased about 14 percent to $311.8 million in the first
quarter.
Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI fell about 28 percent in
the January-March quarter.
Cleveland, Ohio-based Cliffs said it expects to produce and
ship 20.5 million tons of iron ore in 2015 from its U.S.
business, compared with 22.4 million it produced in 2014.
The company said it was considering a sale of its North
American business, which produced 1.4 million tons of coal in
the quarter ended March 31.
"They're looking to exit both North American coal and Asia
Pacific iron ore but the problem is, I don't think they have a
buyer right now for either business," Wolfe Research analyst
Gordon Johnson told Reuters.
Coal miners have been weighed down by a switch by U.S.
utilities to cheaper natural gas from power-generating coal, and
weaker demand from top consumer China for steel-making coal.
The company recently sought creditor protection for its
Canadian arm and sold its chromite assets in the northern
Ontario Ring of Fire district.
Cliffs cut its capital expenditure budget to $100 million to
$125 million for 2015. The miner had earlier set a capital
budget of $125 million-$150 million.
The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened
to $772.6 million, or $4.26 per share, in the first quarter
ended March 31, from $83.1 million, or 54 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue fell to $446 million from 615.5 million.
The company said the first-quarter results take into account
the impact of the North American Coal and the Canadian
businesses being treated as discontinued operations.
Up to Tuesday's close of $5.87, the miner's shares have
fallen about 18 percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)