Cliffs Natural profit slumps on lower iron ore prices

BRIEF-Wipro Ltd to provide IoT-based solution for wind parks, wind turbine makers
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
Oct 24 Iron ore and coal miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc's third-quarter profit slumped 85 percent as iron ore prices fell.
Third-quarter profit at the Cleveland-based company fell to $85.1 million, or $0.59 per share, from $601.2 million, or $4.15 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 26 percent to $1.5 billion.
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
Feb 28 Asset manager GAM Holding AG appointed Matthew Beesley to a newly-created position of head of equities.
* Facing collapse, Takata continues search for financial backer