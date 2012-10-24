版本:
Cliffs Natural profit slumps on lower iron ore prices

Oct 24 Iron ore and coal miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc's third-quarter profit slumped 85 percent as iron ore prices fell.

Third-quarter profit at the Cleveland-based company fell to $85.1 million, or $0.59 per share, from $601.2 million, or $4.15 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 26 percent to $1.5 billion.

