Cliffs sees China boosting steel production

Feb 16 Cliffs Natural Resources
believes China will increase its steel production this year,
boosting demand for raw materials like iron ore and coking coal,
the company's two major products.
"We believe the world's emerging economies will continue to
urbanize, and as a direct result will continue their need to
produce record amounts of steel," Cliffs Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Carrabba said on Thursday.
He said he believed China's monetary policy is likely to
ease and that the nation's growth, already strong by Western
standards, will continue.
"In China, we anticipate crude steel production to reach 730
million tons in 2012," Carrabba told Wall Street analysts
on a conference call. "This 7 percent increase from 2011,
coupled with a steadily improving outlook for the U.S. economy,
will continue to support demand for steel-making raw materials."
On Wednesday, Cleveland-based Cliffs, the largest producer
of iron ore pellets in North America, reported a fourth-quarter
profit that missed Wall Street expectations, mostly because of
higher costs.
Its shares slipped 0.3 percent to $68.47 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Carrabba said that during the fourth quarter, North American
steelmaking utilization rates averaged 74 percent.
"Despite the fact production in our customers' end products
including autos, white goods (appliances), heavy machinery and
construction remained below historical level, today's
utilization rate is expected to sustain a healthy demand for our
products."
He said that supports Cliffs' anticipated 2012 U.S. iron ore
sales volume target of around 23 million tons -- about the same
as last year's volume.