CORRECTED-Cliffs Natural expects loss of $375 mln-$425 mln on asset sale

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Cliffs expects to record a loss of $375-$425 million on the sale of some assets in the fourth quarter, not a fourth-quarter loss of $375-$425 million)

Dec 3 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it expects to record a pretax loss of $375 million to $425 million on the sale of its Logan County coal assets in West Virginia in the fourth quarter.

The miner said on Wednesday it would sell the assets to Coronado Coal II LLC for $175 million in cash along with the assumption of certain liabilities. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)