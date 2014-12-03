UPDATE 1-Cliffs Natural expects loss of $375 mln-$425 mln on asset sale

(Adds details, background)

Dec 3 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it expects to record a pretax loss of $375 million to $425 million on the sale of its Logan County coal assets in West Virginia in the fourth quarter.

The miner said on Wednesday it would sell the assets to Coronado Coal II LLC for $175 million in cash along with the assumption of certain liabilities.

Cleveland, Ohio-based Cliffs said it will continue to explore sale options for other coal assets.

Coal prices have halved over the last three years, while iron ore prices have declined more than 40 percent this year alone due to excess supplies and lower steel demand in China.

Cliffs said in November that it was looking to exit its Canadian iron ore operations and that the company may seek creditor protection to shield itself from closure costs and liabilities costs at its Canadian operations.

Deutsche Bank Securities acted as financial adviser and Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP acted as legal adviser to Cliffs Natural on the sale of its West Virginia assets.

Up to Tuesday's close of $8.16, Cliffs' shares have lost 45 percent of its value since June.