UPDATE 1-Cliffs Natural expects loss of $375 mln-$425 mln on asset sale

Dec 3 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said
it expects to record a pretax loss of $375 million to $425
million on the sale of its Logan County coal assets in West
Virginia in the fourth quarter.
The miner said on Wednesday it would sell the assets to
Coronado Coal II LLC for $175 million in cash along with the
assumption of certain liabilities.
Cleveland, Ohio-based Cliffs said it will continue to
explore sale options for other coal assets.
Coal prices have halved over the last three years, while
iron ore prices have declined more than 40 percent this year
alone due to excess supplies and lower steel demand in China.
Cliffs said in November that it was looking to exit its
Canadian iron ore operations and that the company may seek
creditor protection to shield itself from closure costs and
liabilities costs at its Canadian operations.
Deutsche Bank Securities acted as financial adviser and Hahn
Loeser & Parks LLP acted as legal adviser to Cliffs Natural on
the sale of its West Virginia assets.
Up to Tuesday's close of $8.16, Cliffs' shares have lost 45
percent of its value since June.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)