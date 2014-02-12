Hedge fund names Cliffs CEO candidate, to nominate new directors

Feb 12 An activist investor squaring off with Cliffs Natural Resources Inc named its preferred candidate to become chief executive of the hard-hit miner on Wednesday and said it planned to nominate a majority slate of directors for election to the board.

Hedge fund Casablanca Capital, which owns about 5.2 percent of Cliffs, said it is backing Lourenco Goncalves, former chief executive of Metals USA, to take the top job at Cliffs.