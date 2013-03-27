版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 27日 星期三 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Cliffs Natural shares down in premarket

NEW YORK, March 27 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc : * Shares down 8.2 percent to $19.67 in premarket

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐