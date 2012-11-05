版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes Cliffs Natural Resources outlook to negative

Nov 5 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc : * Moody's changes cliffs' outlook to negative; baa3 sr. unsec rating affirmed * Rpt-moody's changes cliffs' outlook to negative; baa3 sr. unsec rating

affirmed

