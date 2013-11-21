BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources says to halt development of Chromite project indefinitely

Nov 20 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc : * Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announce plans to halt development of its

chromite project indefinitely * Will not allocate additional capital for chromite project given uncertain

timeline, risks with development of necessary infrastructure * Will reduce the project team staffing and close Thunder Bay and Toronto

offices as well as the exploration camp site * To continue to work with government of Ontario, first nation communities for

solutions related to infrastructure for ring of fire region * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage