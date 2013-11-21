BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources says to halt development of Chromite project indefinitely

Nov 20 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc :
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announce plans to halt
development of its
chromite project indefinitely
* Will not allocate additional capital for chromite project
given uncertain
timeline, risks with development of necessary infrastructure
* Will reduce the project team staffing and close Thunder Bay
and Toronto
offices as well as the exploration camp site
* To continue to work with government of Ontario, first nation
communities for
solutions related to infrastructure for ring of fire region
