Cliffs profit falls as iron ore shipments drop

April 24 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, an S&P 500-listed iron ore and metallurgical coal miner, reported a drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as lower iron ore sales weighed on its revenue.

The company's net income was $97.1 million or 66 cents a share, down from $375.8 million or $2.63, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $1.14 billion from $1.21 billion.