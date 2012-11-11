Poor nations dismayed by looming climate aid gap

* Poor want rise in aid towards $100 billion promised by
2020
* 2010-12 "fast start" aid of $10 bln/yr runs out, no
replacement
* Rich merely promising to continue aid to help poor combat
global warming
* Dispute may cloud U.N. talks in Qatar in late November
By Alister Doyle and Nina Chestney
OSLO/LONDON, Nov 11 Rich nations are dismaying
developing countries with pledges merely to continue aid to help
them combat climate change in 2013 despite past promises of a
tenfold surge to $100 billion a year by 2020.
"There should be a transparent process to scale up finance"
towards 2020, said Seyni Nafo of Mali, spokesman for the
54-nation African group at U.N. negotiations. The poor needed
more than "an indication that funding will not fall off a
cliff".
A looming gap in aid pledges after a 2010-12 "fast start"
programme of $10 billion a year is a big source of tension
before U.N. talks in Qatar from Nov. 26-Dec. 7 meant to review
progress towards a deal to fight global warming, due by 2015.
The problem dates back to a U.N. summit in Copenhagen in
2009, when leaders including President Barack Obama agreed the
fast start programme and set a separate goal of $100 billion in
annual aid by 2020 to help the poor to slow global warming.
But no one spelled out what would happen from 2013-19.
Now, with many donors struggling with economic crises, there
is little spare cash for climate aid, funds meant to help poor
nations to curb rising greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to
droughts, floods, heatwaves or rising sea levels.
Major donors -- the European Union, the United States and
Japan -- are only giving reassurances about continued aid for
2013, without firm numbers. And they are putting off any surge.
"Finance is key to agreeing on a package at Doha," said Pa
Ousman Jarju of Gambia, chair of the 48-nation group of least
developed countries. He expressed hopes for "renewed U.S. action
on climate change" after Obama's re-election.
Small island states want "scaled-up, new and additional,
predictable and adequate climate finance" from 2013, said
Samoa's ambassador to the U.N., Aliioaiga Feturi Elisaia.
GREEN FUND
Developing countries want at least new cash for a fledgling,
still-empty U.N. Green Climate Fund that is meant to channel aid
towards developing nations
Christiana Figueres, the head of the U.N. Climate Change
Secretariat, said that aid would not fall.
"Governments ... will at least maintain the current funding
and they will in Doha look at the path along which they will
ramp up to reach the $100 billion of mixed-sources of funding,"
she told Reuters in Singapore.
Some analysts are not so sure.
"At the very best we are looking at a flat-lining but we
fear we will see a fall compared to the fast start finance,"
said Tim Gore of development group Oxfam. He said Spain, Italy,
Greece and eastern Europe would all cut.
Under the U.N. plan, all nations will agree by 2015 a deal
to slow climate change that will enter into force by 2020.
China, the United States, the EU, India and Russia are the top
emitters of greenhouse gases.
EU environment ministers on Oct. 25 stressed "the need to
signal to developing countries at the Doha Conference on the
continuation of climate finance after 2012". The EU says it is
giving 7.2 billion euros ($9.2 billion) in fast-start funds.
A State Department official said Washington was committed to
"providing continuity in climate finance" beyond 2012 and to the
$100 billion target by 2020. Washington says it gave $5.1
billion in the first two years of fast start.
Japan said it allocated $15 billion for 2010-12, half the
fast start total. "We understand the importance of consistency
in aid," said a Japanese government official in charge of
climate change issues, adding no decisions were made for 2013.
"Donors are conscious they will have to demonstrate that it
is not a downward spiral but rather an upward trend," said Ari
Huhtala, a director at the London-based independent research
group Climate and Development Knowledge Network.
He said that the fast track cash had broadly been achieved
but there were disputes about whether it was "new and
additional" as promised in Copenhagen.
Many developing countries also say that developed nations
have exaggerated fast-start donations -- there is no obligation
for the aid to be checked by receipts from poor countries.
"There is no mechanism for transparency," said Nafo of Mali.
He said that investments in climate change made economic
sense, for instance flood barriers against storm surges. "This
is not a developing world problem any more," he said, pointing
to signs of more extreme weather worldwide.
A problem is that fast-start aid came from government
budgets while the $100 billion will be drawn from as yet
undecided sources -- including perhaps novel uses of carbon
markets, taxes on aviation, shipping or financial transactions.
"I don't think you can say that there is an emerging
consensus on substantive conclusions" about new sources of
funds, said Georg Boersting, a Norwegian official who is
co-chair of work towards raising $100 billion by 2020.
A group that advised the United Nations once said the $100
billion goal was "challenging but feasible". "I think that's
still the assessment," Boersting said.