South Korea picked as HQ of new U.N. Green Climate Fund

OSLO Oct 20 A new U.N. fund meant to manage
billions of dollars to help developing nations combat climate
change will be based in South Korea, leaders of the fund agreed
on Saturday.
The Green Climate Fund is to be sited in Songdo, Incheon
City, South Korea, the board of the fund said. Germany, Mexico,
Namibia, Poland and Switzerland had also sought to be the
headquarters.
Developed nations agreed in 2009 to raise climate aid, now
about $10 billion a year, to an annual $100 billion from 2020 to
help developing countries curb greenhouse gas emissions and cope
with floods, droughts, heatwaves and rising sea levels.
So far, there has been no discussion by the fund about how
to raise $100 billion, from public and private sources. The fund
is now empty and the economies of many developed nations are
struggling.
The decision will be put to environment ministers for
approval at a meeting in Doha, Qatar, from Nov. 26-Dec. 7.
International charity Oxfam welcomed the decision to site
the fund in South Korea and urged action to fill it.
"South Korea must work to get all developed countries to
make immediate pledges to the Green Climate Fund at Doha," Oxfam
climate change program manager David Waskow said.
"The millions of poor people who need help coping with
extreme weather events and destroyed harvests cannot afford for
another U.N. Climate Conference later this year to close with
the question of funding for adaptation still unresolved," he
said.
South Korea has been favoured partly as a bridge between
rich and poor nations, diplomatic sources said.
Its strong economic growth meant it joined the OECD, the
club of rich nations, in 1996. Under definitions laid down by
the 1992 U.N. climate convention, however, it is still among
developing nations.
