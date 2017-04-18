Amid business ties, some fund firms eased proxy pressure -study

| NEW YORK, April 18
NEW YORK, April 18 Several big fund firms
supported challenges on executive pay or climate disclosures
less frequently where they had business ties to energy companies
and utilities, according to a new study released on Tuesday.
The scrutiny of firms including Vanguard Group and Invesco
Ltd is the latest research to raise questions about how
well they manage potential conflicts of interest when casting
proxy votes at the same time they are trying to win work like
running corporate retirement plans.
"The business relationships seem to have an impact on how
the managers are voting," said Edward Kamonjoh, executive
director of the 50/50 Climate Project. The Washington,
D.C.-based nonprofit, which issued the report, looks to help
investors and corporations work on issues like climate change.
Fund firms often are the largest shareholders of publicly
traded U.S. firms, giving their votes outsized influence.
Meanwhile climate and other governance matters promise to be hot
topics in the shareholder meeting season this spring after
Vanguard, BlackRock Inc and others have revised their
policies on the area.
For its study 50/50 reviewed how fund firms voted on 27
proxy questions last year at oil and gas companies and
utilities, tracking how often they voted against management
recommendations.
At Vanguard, for instance, 50/50 found the $4 trillion
Pennsylvania index fund manager broke from management 22 percent
of the time. But at four companies where Vanguard serviced
retirement plans, its funds did not support any challenges.
The votes could have mattered such as at Chevron Corp
where 46 percent of votes cast opposed top executives'
pay and Vanguard owned 6 percent of shares. Vanguard funds also
opposed a resolution calling for Chevron to disclose the
business impact of a rise in global temperatures, which won 41
percent support.
Vanguard spokeswoman Arianna Stefanoni Sherlock called the
concerns raised by the study "unfounded" and said its voting
operations are independent of its servicing work.
Vanguard changed its voting policies this year to leave
itself more room to support environmental measures that create
long-term shareholder value. Sherlock said the update was meant
to showed the types of proposals it might support, and to
eliminate abstentions.
Another fund firm, Invesco, broke with management 12 percent
of the time, and at none of seven companies where it had
business ties.
Invesco spokeswoman Jeaneen Terrio said where a conflict of
interest may exist it will vote by policy or by a committee that
excludes marketing and other customer-facing personnel.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Sandra Maler)