UPDATE 2-New York lays out $20 bln plan to adapt to climate change

By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 11 New York Mayor Michael
Bloomberg on Tuesday announced a $20 billion plan to prepare for
rising sea levels and hotter summers expected as a result of
climate change in the coming decades.
The ambitious proposal - which could become the benchmark
for other cities dealing with climate change - could reshape
Lower Manhattan's waterfront, with the possible addition of a
"Seaport City" out of the East Side.
The more than 400-page plan, which follows widespread
destruction wreaked by Superstorm Sandy last year, included
about 250 recommendations ranging from new floodwalls and storm
barriers to upgrades of power and telecommunications
infrastructures.
The plan also contained prosaic ideas, such as building up
beaches and using sand dunes and plantings as natural buffers to
storm surges flooding.
While some smaller provisions of the complex, long-term plan
are already underway, others would require approval or action
from the state or federal government.
A report commissioned by the city and issued alongside the
proposals found that over the next 40 years, the number of
sweltering summer days could double or even triple, making New
York City as hot by mid-century as Birmingham, Alabama, is now.
By then, the sea level surrounding New York City could also
rise by 2 feet (60 cm) or more.
Bloomberg's plan aims to ensure that the subway, transit,
sewer and water, healthcare, energy and food distribution
systems would continue to function for the city's 8 million
people well into the future.
New York City could "do nothing and expose ourselves to an
increasing frequency of Sandy-like storms that do more and more
damage," Bloomberg said in remarks at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
"Or we can make the investments necessary to build a
stronger, more resilient New York - investments that will pay
for themselves many times over in the years go to come" he said.
New York City is surrounded by 520 miles (835 km) of
coastline - more than Miami, Boston, Los Angeles and San
Francisco combined - and even a small rise in sea level would
endanger lower-lying homes and businesses.
Sandy killed more than 100 people in New York, New Jersey
and Connecticut, knocked out power to millions and cost New York
City an estimated $19 billion in damages and lost economic
activity. Bloomberg said a storm of Sandy's strength would cost
nearly five times that amount if it hit the city in the middle
of this century because of rising sea levels.
The implementation of the plan would be "an important step
toward improved resilience for the City," said Mark Way, head of
Sustainability Americas Swiss Re, whose catastrophe model was
the basis for the city's analysis.
FLOODWALLS, DUNES AND TIDAL BARRIERS
In addition to new walls, dune systems and tidal barriers,
the plan envisaged $1.2 billion in loans and grants to help
owners make buildings more resilient to floods and proposed
changes to the building code.
The plan also proposed the creation of new rules for how
soon utility companies must restore power after a natural
disaster. And the city would devise a plan to provide fuel when
supplies are disrupted and to diversify energy sources.
Some elements of the plan are likely to be implemented this
year, but others would stretch out in to decades - well beyond
the 200 days that Bloomberg will remain in office.
"This is a call to the next administration and the next
administration after that," said Chris Ward, former executive
director of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey.
To fund the plan the city would draw on money that has
already been allocated for capital improvements and on
post-Sandy federal relief funds approved by the U.S. Congress.
But the funds may fall at least $4.5 billion short, and the
city will have to delay, scale back or eliminate some proposals
if it can't fill the gap, the plan's authors said.
Some thought the plan was more expensive than needed.
Jeroen Aerts, a professor of environmental risk management
at the VU University in Amsterdam and an adviser to New York
City who last month co-authored a study on New York's flood
defense options, had expected the mayor to propose a plan
estimated at $11.6 billion.
"I think Bloomberg chose a more expensive solution because
he wants to add value to the city. He wants to involve
developers and private companies" Aerts said.