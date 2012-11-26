Euro debt crisis saps EU's ability to lead climate debate

* EU forced to freeze law on airline emissions
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 26 The EU's debt crisis has sapped
its ability to lead the way in global climate talks, which began
in Doha on Monday, and build on a fragile victory it clinched a
year ago.
The European Union is one of the few to have promised to
sign up to a second emissions-cutting period under the Kyoto
process, the only international pact on tackling climate change.
But European Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard's drive
to keep Europe at the vanguard of the global effort has been
sabotaged at home and abroad by the debt crisis, which has
drained energy or inclination for anything else.
In Europe, some EU member states, the heavy industry lobby
and those within the EU executive who echo its views have
steadily chipped away at Hedegaard's attempts to legislate
against carbon, arguing they are unaffordable in cash-strapped
times.
She was also forced to yield to international pressure, led
by the United States, and freeze the EU requirement that all
aviation using EU airports pay for emissions under the EU's
Emissions Trading Scheme. That means only internal EU flights
are bound by its rules for now.
Green campaigners and politicians say Europe and everyone
else is losing the chance to invest in sustainable growth and to
slow the pace of global warming while there is time.
The European Union needs "to wake up from the slumber it has
been in for the past few years," Green Member of the European
Parliament Satu Hassi said.
"The EU Commission's proposal to suspend the enforcement of
the emissions trading system for flights outside the EU is a
major source of regret," she added.
The European Parliament, which in the EU decision-making
machinery has limited power, has pushed for well over a year for
a higher EU carbon-cutting target, arguing the bloc is already
on course to meet its goal of a 20 percent reduction by 2020 and
it therefore represents is no ambition at all.
Hedegaard has admitted to frustration, but says she won't
give up. The law on aviation, she insists, is only frozen - not
rescinded - pending an international deal to provide an
alternative way of curbing airline emissions.
Europe and the rest of the world, she says, must not use
economic and financial crisis as "an excuse for inaction".
"The world is losing precious time," she said in a statement
ahead of the two weeks of talks in the Qatari capital Doha.
"Doha must build on the breakthrough we achieved in Durban."
DEAL TO SIGN A DEAL
In Durban, South Africa, last December, Hedegaard forged a
coalition with some of the world's poorest and most vulnerable
nations, who backed her as she campaigned into a second extra
day of U.N. talks, tackling India - the final holdout - around a
table in a corridor in a snatched bilateral.
That agreement, albeit only a deal to get a deal on a new
climate regime by 2015, marked the first time all the major
polluters, including China and India, had accepted the idea that
everyone - not just the developed world - must curb emissions.
Now the task is to fill in the detail and move forward when
the risk of backtracking is high.
Poor nations have warned further progress could be
undermined by EU unwillingness to commit more money to help
those in greatest need to adapt to climate change.
Talks in Brussels earlier this month agreed vague wording,
not firm figures.
Europe's financial squabbles, most recently at last week's
unsuccessful summit to negotiate a multi-year EU budget, could
also open up any fault-lines within the EU negotiating team,
which last year Hedegaard managed to contain.
Hedegaard herself is from Denmark, where shifting from
fossil fuel to wind power, taxing energy heavily and promoting
its efficient use are ideas that bind the political classes.
Among EU members, that pitches her most sharply against
Poland, which relies on carbon-intensive coal for nearly all of
its power and is nervous that greater climate ambition will dent
its economy. Poland has led opposition to EU plans to deal with
Kyoto pollution permits, officially known as Assigned Amount
Allowances (AAUs) and nicknamed "hot air".
Following an economic slowdown, Poland now has a glut of
AAUs that it wants to keep to offset its emissions or to sell.
But for Hedegaard, her fellow Danes and the other EU nations
keen for a higher carbon price, these permits risk devaluing any
second Kyoto commitment period after the first runs out this
year, because they make it too cheap to pollute.
The latest public failure to deal with the surplus was in
October this year when the EU tried and failed to agree on its
Doha negotiating mandate.
More than a year ago, the EU said it had to solve the issue
before last year's Durban climate talks. It did not. Now it
takes that stalemate to Doha.