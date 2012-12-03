US says climate plan on track, EU wants more

* Washington says cutting emissions in line with Obama plan
* Cuts by 2020 far short of scientists' advice
* EU says China, U.S. should do more to fight global warming
By Humeyra Pamuk and Regan Doherty
DOHA, Dec 3 The United States said on Monday it
was on track to meet its own target of cutting greenhouse gas
emissions by 2020, a plan many scientists say is still too weak
to avert damaging global warming.
U.S. envoy Todd Stern defended President Barack Obama's
environmental record following renewed criticism from the
European Union and other delegates at a climate conference in
Doha.
He said the Democratic administration was making progress,
despite Republican opposition, citing a study suggesting levels
were heading lower, thanks partly to tougher standards for
vehicles and more use of renewable energy.
"There is more that can be done but there has been a great
deal already," Stern told reporters at the 200-nation summit
focused on salvaging U.N.-led action to cut rising world
greenhouse gas emissions.
"We are making good progress and I think we are on track,"
he said of Obama's plan to cut U.S. emissions by at least 17
percent below 2005 levels by 2020 - Washington's contribution to
global efforts to avert rising temperatures, floods, droughts,
heat waves and mounting sea levels.
Republican opposition blocked ratification of Obama's plan
by the Senate in 2009.
Obama's target works out as a cut of about 3-4 percent from
1990 levels by 2020.
A study by the U.N. panel of climate scientists in 2007
indicated rich nations would have to cut emissions by 25-to-40
percent below 1990 levels by 2020 to avert a damaging rise in
temperatures. Almost none have set such deep cuts.
COAL
An economic slowdown in the Unites States and a switch to
natural gas from coal also have put Obama's targets more in
reach.
But some studies indicate that Washington is still wide of
its target. Last week, a Climate Action Tracker, compiled by
Europe-based research groups including Ecofys, said Washington
was failing.
"We based ourselves only on policies that are fully decided
and implemented," Niklas Hoehne of Ecofys told Reuters.
European Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said most
focus in Doha was on a small group, led by the European Union
and Australia, that aims to stick with the U.N.'s Kyoto Protocol
for cutting emissions of industrialised nations beyond 2012.
But those nations account for less than 15 percent of world
emissions. Kyoto has been weakened by the withdrawal of Russia,
Japan and Canada, who say an extension is meaningless since big
emerging nations led by China and India have no goals.
Washington never ratified Kyoto.
"It's also very important not to forget about the remaining
85 percent of emissions," Hedegaard told a news conference.
"What are they doing?"
She said that China's per capita greenhouse gas emissions
had risen to 7.3 tonnes per capita, almost level with those of
the EU on 7.5. U.S. emissions per capita were far higher at
17.3 tonnes while those of Russia were 12.8 tonnes.
The EU itself was on target, she said for a promised cut at
least 20 percent below 1990 levels by 2020. Experts say the EU's
environmental performance was boosted by the collapse of
Soviet-era smokestack industries in eastern European countries.