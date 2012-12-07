UPDATE 3-Climate talks risk failure over aid row, lack of carbon cuts

* Poor nations say funding promises not enough
* No major emissions goals set
* EU resolves internal dispute over emissions rights
DOHA, Dec 7 Wrangling over aid to the developing
world and the failure of rich countries to set tougher goals for
fighting global warming threatened to derail U.N. talks among
200 nations on the final day on Friday.
The United Nations tried to dampen already modest
expectations for the two-week meeting in Doha, which is seeking
to extend the Kyoto Protocol - the U.N. plan that obliges about
35 developed nations to cut carbon emissions but expires at the
end of this year.
"There never is going to be enough ambition," Christiana
Figueres, head of the U.N. Climate Change Secretariat, told
Reuters of the efforts to prevent more droughts, floods, heat
waves and rising sea levels.
"The fact is that the international policy response is
fundamentally behind where the science says we are. If you look
at the difference there is always going to be a lag. That is the
frustration," she said.
World carbon dioxide emissions are set to rise 2.6 percent
this year, and are more than 50 percent higher than in 1990.
Recent growth has come mostly from emerging nations led by China
and India.
The United States, Europe and other developed nations,
facing economic slowdown at home, have refused to set out a
timetable for a tenfold rise in aid towards a promised $100
billion a year from 2020 to help developing nations curb
emissions and cope with the effects of climate change.
"I urge you and beg you that the next few hours are the
last," conference chairman Abdullah bin-Hamad al Attiyah said,
announcing a new meeting at 11 p.m. (2000 GMT) to take stock of
a package deal he called the "Doha Climate Gateway".
The two-week meeting in the capital of OPEC member Qatar was
expected to run overnight into Saturday.
In one step forward, nations agreed a draft timetable late
on Friday for work in 2013-15 towards a new, global U.N. deal to
fight climate change by 2015 that is due to enter into force by
2020.
China lost a bid to insert language that would have extended
a past division of the world into developed nations with
"commitments" to cut emissions and developing nations with less
stringent "actions". Instead, all would take "enhanced action".
Poor nations have also accused the rich of reluctance to
extend the Kyoto Protocol, which requires signatories to cut
emissions by an average of 5.2 percent below 1990 levels during
the years 2008 to 2012.
"There is deep disappointment" about the failure of
developed nations to keep past promises, said Tony de Brum of
the Marshall Islands, spokesman for the Alliance of Small Island
States.
A U.N. panel of climate scientists has said that world
greenhouse gas emissions should peak by 2015 to avert the worst
effects of climate change. Draft texts in Doha merely said they
should peak "as soon as possible".
"Reject the texts!" a group of demonstrators chanted under a
10-metre (33-ft) high metal sculpture of a spider in the heart
of the huge conference centre in Doha. They said the proposed
deal was too weak to help.
In one step forward, the European Commission said EU
countries had resolved a long-standing dispute over surplus
sovereign pollution permits that had hampered the Qatar talks.
The deal, trying to paper over a rift between most EU
nations and Poland, would allow Poland to keep surplus carbon
credits from Kyoto in a new period beyond 2012, but other EU
nations agreed not to buy them.
Kyoto has been weakened by the withdrawal of Russia, Japan
and Canada, meaning its backers are down to a core EU-led group
including Australia and Switzerland that account for less than
15 percent of world greenhouse gas emissions.
The United States never ratified Kyoto. Developing nations
say Kyoto is a vital step towards the a new global U.N. deal.